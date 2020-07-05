New Delhi, July 5: With the onset of monsoon in India, several regions are experiencing lightning strikes. Many people also have lost their lives due to lightning incidents amid heavy rainfall. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an advisory of Dos and Don'ts for people to follow when lightning strikes in their regions. Mumbai Rains: High Tide Hits Financial Capital, Monsoon Downpour Continues For Third Consecutive Day.

As per precautionary measures issued by NDMA, people should switch off all electrical equipment and should stay away from doors and windows. The people are also asked not to use running water and not to take shelter under trees. In the guidelines issued by the NDMA, citizens are advised not to use metallic objects. The authority said that people should administer Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) if lightning strikes.

Here are Precautionary Measures Issued by NDMA:

Unplug all electrical equipment before the storm arrives.

Don’t use corded telephones.

Don’t touch plumbing and metal pipes.

Do not use running water

Don’t take shelter near/under trees

Spread out: don’t stand in a crowd

Get inside a home and building

Stay away from structures with low roofs and metal sheeting

Don’t use metallic objects and stay away from power/telephone lines.

If caught under the open sky, don’t lie down or place your hands on the ground.

Tweet by NDMA:

What Will You Do When #Lightning Strikes? Follow these Do's and Don'ts! pic.twitter.com/z95xP66wyW — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) July 5, 2020

Last month, 107 people died due to lightning strikes and thunderstorms in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. On July 2, 17 people also lost their lives due to lightning strikes. According to Police, five people died after being struck by lightning in Dulhin Bazaar of Patna alone. According to the Disaster Management Department, four in East Champaran also lost their lives, while three each in Samastipur and Katihar and two in Shivhar district died due to lightning strikes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).