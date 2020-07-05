Mumbai, July 5: A high tide hit Mumbai shore on Sunday afternoon amid heavy rains in the Maharashtra capital. Most parts of Mumbai and its suburbs continued to receive substantial rain and accompanied by a high tide of 4.65 metres. A video of tall waves hitting Mumbai's popular Marine Drive spot has been shared by news agency ANI. The financial capital has been receiving monsoon showers for the past two days. High Tide Alert Dates in Mumbai 2020: Calendar of High And Low Tides During This Monsoon.

Prior to the high tide, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an alert asking people to stay away from the shore. Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis. A Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Monsoon 2020 Health Tips: 5 Dos And Don’ts To Keep Diseases at Bay This Rainy Season.

High Tide Hits Mumbai Shore:

Due to incessant rainfall, some low-lying areas of the city, including Hindmata in Central Mumbai, and Chembur in eastern suburbs were waterlogged. Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on the second consecutive day on Saturday. The Colaba weather station in south Mumbai reported 74.6 mm rainfall during 12 hours since 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 132.2 mm rainfall, said the IMD.

On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai and there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, the BMC said. The IMD has said the monsoon remains widespread and active over the entire Konkan belt including Mumbai.

