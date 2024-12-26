New Delhi, December 26: In a bid to simplify air travel across the country and improve security, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has proposed new regulations for hand baggage on flights. As per the proposes regulations, be it domestic or international trip, passengers are most likely to be allowed to bring only one handbag or cabin bag inside the aircraft. It is also reported that the Narendra Modi-led Central government has proposed this adjustment to improve security and control the increasing number of travellers at airports across the country.

According to reports, BCAS and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have together decided to enforce stricter regulations on hand luggage. This is in light of the growing volume of air traffic and to enhance airport operations and ease traffic at security checks. Under the proposed new rules, passengers will not be allowed to carry more than one bag into the cabin. This means every bag apart from the assigned handbag will have to be checked in. Aviation Regulator DGCA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Akasa Air.

It must be noted that airlines such as IndiGo and Air India have already revised their luggage policy to comply with the new regulations. Passengers flying through Air India in economy and premium economy classes are allowed to bring one handbag up to seven kilogrammes in weight. On the other hand, first and business-class passengers are permitted to carry 10 kilogrammes of hand luggage. However, the handbag's dimensions should not exceed 40 cm in length, 20 cm in breadth and 55 cm in height.

Similarly, passengers travelling through IndiGo Airlines can bring only one cabin bag, which must not weigh more than 7 kg. Additionally, IndiGo Airlines travellers can bring one personal item up to 3 kg in weight. These can include a purse, a compact laptop bag or something similar. This means IndiGo customers are allowed to bring one cabin bag and one personal item. The cap on hand luggage is aimed at cutting down delays due to security checks and expediting the boarding procedure. Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Grzony Flight J28243 Crashes Near Aktau Airport, Killing 38, Say Officials.

What Is the New Baggage Policy Criteria:

As per updated baggage policy standards, passengers are allowed to bring one hand luggage on an aircraft, and the rules apply to both domestic and foreign travellers.

Travellers are required to check in any excess baggage before boarding the aircraft.

Those flying in economy or premium economy class can carry a handbag weighing not more than 7 kg.

Air India has stipulated business class passengers' purse weight is limited to 10 kg.

The new hand baggage rule also addresses luggage volume besides weight and quantity. As per the rules, the dimensions of the luggage should not exceed 55 cm (21.6 inches) in height, 40 cm (15.7 inches) in length and 20 cm (7.8 inches) in width.

Who Has Been Exempted From the Updated Luggage Dimensions?

Passengers who bought their tickets before May 4, 2024, have been exempted from the updated handbag weight restrictions. Eight kilogrammes for economy travellers, ten kilogrammes for premium economy passengers, and twelve kilogrammes for first or business-class passengers are also excluded from the hand baggage policy. According to the most recent data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), "the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2024 was 1,464.02 lakh as opposed to 1,382.34 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year".

