Mumbai, May 02: Western Railway has announced a four-hour night jumbo block on the Western Line between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations this weekend to facilitate essential maintenance work. The block will be implemented on both up and down fast lines from 12:15 AM to 4:15 AM during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4.

According to Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, the block will involve track, signalling, and overhead equipment maintenance. What Is New Mumbai 1 Card? From Price to Benefits, All About the City’s New Multi-Transport Smart Card for Local Trains, Metro and Buses.

All fast trains will be diverted to the slow lines between Santacruz and Churchgate during this period. The railway has clarified that there will be no daytime block on Sunday across the Western Railway suburban section. Deven Bharti Appointed New Mumbai Police Commissioner: Who Is He?

In a separate development aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, Western Railway will permanently augment the Mumbai Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express with one additional AC 3-Tier coach. The extra coach, accommodating approximately 72 more passengers, will be added from May 7, 2025, ex-Mumbai Central, and from May 8, 2025, ex-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

