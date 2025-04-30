Mumbai, April 30: Mumbai is all set to transform its public transport experience with the launch of the ‘Mumbai 1’ smartcard, a unified card that offers seamless access to trains, metro, monorail, and buses. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the initiative as part of a broader initiative to upgrade urban mobility. The card will help reduce long ticket queues and streamline travel across the city. It also comes alongside the introduction of 238 new air-conditioned local trains.

The Mumbai 1 card is expected to significantly ease daily commutes with its tap-to-pay feature, digital recharges, and multi-modal integration. Developed in partnership with the State Bank of India and the MMRDA, it can soon be used across the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Designed for speed, security, and convenience, it promises a contactless and unified travel experience. Let's delve into the details of what the Mumbai 1 card offers, including its benefits, cost, and other essential information. Mumbai Metro Line 2B: Operational Trials on Portion of 2B Section To Commence From Today, Says MMRDA.

What Is Mumbai 1 Card?

The Mumbai 1 card is a smart, prepaid, contactless card introduced to simplify travel across multiple modes of public transport in Mumbai, including suburban trains, the Mumbai Metro, monorail, and BEST buses. Co-branded by the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the card is designed for seamless, tap-to-go access, eliminating the need for multiple tickets. It works on a pay-as-you-go system, allowing users to store value and recharge as needed. The card is equipped with chip protection for enhanced security and is set to be widely available at Metro stations and other transport hubs, offering a convenient and efficient travel experience for daily commuters. Deven Bharti Appointed New Mumbai Police Commissioner: Who Is He?

Benefits of Mumbai 1 Card

The Mumbai 1 card offers several key benefits and features designed for convenience and ease of use. It allows seamless access to multiple transport modes, including suburban trains, Mumbai Metro, monorail, and BEST buses, through a single, contactless card. With tap-to-go functionality, passengers can avoid standing in long queues, saving time. The card is rechargeable, with a stored value system, and provides enhanced security with chip protection.

It also integrates with a dedicated mobile app for balance checks and transaction history, and future plans include expanding its use to parking, auto-rickshaw payments, and retail purchases, making it an all-in-one travel and payment solution.

Cost of Mumbai 1 Card

The Mumbai 1 Card is issued free of charge, with no card issuance or annual maintenance fees, as per the SBI website. The minimum top-up amount is INR 100, and subsequent top-ups must be in multiples of INR 100. The card has a maximum balance limit of INR 2,000. In case of loss or damage, a replacement fee of INR 100 applies. Top-ups can be done at Metro stations or through the customer portal at oneview.prepaid.sbi. ​

How to Apply for the Mumbai 1 Card

To obtain the Mumbai 1 card, visit any MMRDA Metro Line 2A or Line 7 station. At the station, request the 'Mumbai 1' card at the counter. Fill out the application form provided by the operator, who will enter your details into the system. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification. After OTP validation, make the initial top-up payment, and the card will be issued to you immediately.​

Required Documents:

PAN card number

One Officially Valid Document (OVD) such as: Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Driving License, NREGA Job Card and a Letter issued by the National Population Register containing details of name and address

Passport-sized photograph

The Mumbai 1 card can be conveniently obtained at MMRDA Metro Lines 2A and 7 stations. To complete the application, users must provide their PAN card along with one Officially Valid Document (OVD) such as Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, or driver's license. Additionally, a simple Know Your Customer (KYC) process is required, which involves submitting the necessary documents and receiving an OTP for verification. Once processed, the card is ready for use across multiple transport modes, ensuring a hassle-free commuting experience.

