Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court to Hear Curative Petition Filed by Death Row Convict Pawan Kumar Gupta Today

New Delhi, March 2: The Supreme Court will hear the curative petition filed by one of the death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment today. He is among the four convicts to be executed on March 3 of this year. The Patiala House Court earlier this month signed fresh death warrants for the four men convicted in the 2012 gangrape case that shook the country.

Similarly, another convict, Akshay Singh, moved a fresh mercy petition on Friday claiming that all facts were not listed in her erstwhile plea which got rejected by the President. A 'black warrant' signed in their names was revoked by an additional sessions judge in Delhi earlier this year after one of the convicts filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind that was turned down. Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court to Hear Convict Pawan Gupta's Plea Seeking Commutation of Death Penalty on Monday; Akshay Singh Files Fresh Mercy Plea. Nirbhaya Case: Convict Vinay Sharma Claims to be Suffering From 'Schizophrenia', Seeks Treatment Ahead of March 3 Execution.

The mercy petitions of three convicts, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay, have already been dismissed by the President. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed separate pleas filed by Mukesh and Vinay challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions by the President. Akshay has not yet challenged the rejection of his mercy petition.

The convicts-all the four of them were convicted of the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old medical student inside a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. Another convict, Ram Singh, had committed suicide inside the Tihar Jail. A minor, who was convicted of the crime, was released after spending three years in a juvenile justice home.

