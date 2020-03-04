Nirbhaya Gangrape & Murder Case: President Ram Nath Kovind Rejects Mercy Plea of Convict Pawan Gupta

Nirbhaya case convicts | File Image

New Delhi, March 4: President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case convict, Pawan Gupta. The mercy petitions of three other convicts—Vinay, Mukesh and Akshay— have already been dismissed by the President of India. Pawan was the only convict who had not used the remedy of mercy petition. Nirbhaya Gangrape & Murder Case: Convicts Not to be Hanged on March 3, Execution Deferred by Delhi Court.

Earlier today, the Delhi High court refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to assess the health of four convicts. A bench, including Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, said the appeal was not maintainable as it should have been first moved in the NHRC. Nirbhaya Case Timeline: Chronology of Events in the 2012 Gangrape and Murder Case.

A Delhi court on Monday had deferred till further orders the hanging of four gang-rape convicts because of pending disposal of Pawan's mercy plea. All the convicts in the case were to be executed together on Tuesday, March 3.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl, called later as Nirbhaya, in the national capital in December 2012. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

