Ahmedabad, December 09: A shocking incident similar to the 2012 Nirbhaya case has come to the fore from Gujarat's Atkot, where a man allegedly inserted an iron rod inside a six-year-old girl's private parts after attempting to rape her. The horrific incident took place on Thursday, December 04.

According to the Bhaskar English report, the accused, Ramsingh Tersingh, father of three, has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Rajkot Shocker: Man Rapes Tenants 14-Year-Old Daughter Twice, Repeatedly Molests Her Younger Sister After Threatening To Kill Their Mother in Gujarat; Arrested.

Rape Bid on Minor Girl in Gujarat, Accused Inserts Iron Rod in Her Private Parts

As per the report, the accused attempted to rape the child after abducting her while her parents worked in the fields on December 4. When she resisted and screamed, he allegedly inserted a one-foot iron rod into her private parts and fled the scene. The girl’s family found her bleeding nearby and rushed her to a hospital in Rajkot, where she is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be stable.

Following the horrifying assault, police formed 10 teams and interrogated around 100 suspects. They narrowed down to 10 individuals and presented their photos to the girl with the help of a child counsellor and female officers. The victim identified Ramsingh, a 35-year-old mason originally from Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, who has been living and working in Atkot for two years. He was arrested near the crime scene. Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Student Raped by Teacher After Earning Praise for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Speech on January 26, Accused Arrested.

Rajkot Rural SP Vijay Singh Gurjar said Ramsingh confessed to the crime during questioning. The police have registered charges under the BNS section 65 (2) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bhaskar English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

