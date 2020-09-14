New Delhi, September 14: The government on Monday said no data on any migrant worker losing life amid lockdown or job due to COVID-19 is available. In response to written questions in Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said it has no data on migrant labourers who died or were injured while migrating to their native places following the nationwide lockdown, adding that no assessment of job losses among migrant workers due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak was done. Migrant Workers Continue Journey on Foot to Reach Homes in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Say 'We Are Jobless' During Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Videos.

"Whether the Government is aware that a number of migrant workers lost lives during their return to the hometown and if so, the details of the same, State-wise," the government was asked. "No such data is maintained," the ministry responded. Another question was: "Whether the Government has done any assessment of the job loss among migrant workers due to the COVID-19 crisis and if so, the details thereof." ‘No Food, No Money’, Migrant Workers in Delhi Narrate Their Ordeals Due to Lockdown.

The ministry replied: "No such data is maintained". The questions were asked by Congress lawmakers Adoor Prakash and Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar and Navas Kani of the Indian Union Muslim League. Thousands of migrant workers were forced to leave for their native places as businesses were shut after the country went under lockdown in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Migrant workers, who were stranded in different parts of the country following the lockdown, travelled kilometres on foot as transport services were shut across the country. There had been reports of migrants dying after walking day and night to reach their destinations. Some were killed in road accidents. After return to their home states, many are reportedly struggling to find work. The government announced Shramik special trains and launched employment scheme for migrant workers returning to their home towns.

