Migrant Workers Continue Journey on Foot to Reach Homes in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Say 'We Are Jobless' During Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Videos

Migrant workers leaving Delhi on foot for their homes in neighbouring states (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 28: Migrant workers from various places in Delhi and Harayana on Saturday continued their journey towards Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states on foot despite the nationwide lockdown. These migrant workers intend to reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and other neighbouring states even the country has gone under the lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 28.

Many people leave their native places and come to Delhi in search of a job. Since the national capital is under the lockdown, they say they don't have jobs and want to return to their homes. "I am coming from Bahadurgarh (Haryana)&have to go to Etawah (358.7 km away). My company is closed, what option do I have if not to return?" Ashish, a migrant worker, told news agency ANI. Like Ashish, hundred others reach the NH-24 today. World Is in Recession, Can be Worse Than 2009 if Coronavirus Not Contained: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Hundreds of migrant workers were waiting for buses in Ghaziabad's Lal Kua. Pictures of buses with people even sitting atop also surfaced. A group of rickshaw pullers were turned back by Delhi Police from Akshardham flyover today. "I was going to West Bengal. Police have turned us back, they say we'll be sent on a bus," rickshaw puller Paanchu Mandal said. "We are not getting any work here, don't get passengers anymore," he added.

Migrant Workers Leaving Delhi:

As we sleep tonight. Thousands continue to walk hundreds of miles to reach home. Children, women and migrant workers. They don’t complain. For every person who shares food with them, they bless and move on. We might be in a lockdown at home. They are alone in open sky. Remember. pic.twitter.com/dzbTwEIP1O — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 27, 2020

Among those started miles-long journeys was also 90-year-old Kajodi who left the national capital to reach her village in Rajasthan which is 400 kilometres away. Yesterday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help migrant workers reach their homes. In a letter to Modi, Gandhi said lakhs of migrant workers are being forced to walk hundreds of miles as there is no public transport available.

Elderly Woman Started Journey From Delhi to Rajasthan on Foot:

90-year old Kajodi walking from Delhi to her village in Rajasthan, 400 kms away, after the national lockdown in India. via: Salik Ahmad, Outlook pic.twitter.com/lOG6KSIPjL — NissimMannathukkaren (@nmannathukkaren) March 26, 2020

"It is my earnest appeal that a national advisory be issued to assist those who are trapped in transit. I am taking the liberty to suggest two such measures - one-time state transport services be made available to those who are walking to their home towns or villages and district collectors to extend all possible assistance to those who can no longer afford to stay in lodges or guest houses," Gandhi said.