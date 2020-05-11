'No Food, No Money', Migrant Workers in Delhi Narrate Their Ordeals

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Despite numerous assurances by the Centre and Delhi government for providing all possible help to the migrant workers during the lockdown, their woes have not ended as these labourers continue to struggle for survival. Around 20-25 migrant workers living in New Delhi, who hail from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, have started their journey back home on foot. "We belong to Gorakhpur and we are trying to get back to our homes. If possible we will board some trucks to reach our native place. We have been sitting without any work since March 22, we cannot wait for trains anymore as it's hard to survive. No help, neither money nor food was received from Delhi government," Ambika, a migrant worker said.Kamdev, another member of the group, said that the landlords have been harassing them for rent and also said that they cannot afford the train tickets so as to board the trains started by the Centre. "Our landlords are troubling us for rent, and as we have been without work for more than a month we have no money to pay. Hence, we finally had to leave our accommodation and think of moving back to our native place. All our money is spent, we do not even have the money needed to buy tickets," he said.This is happening despite the various state government running several Shramik Special trains to facilitate their return to their home states.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

