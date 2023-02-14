Gautam Buddha Nagar, February 14: A 15-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by suicide when his after his parents stopped him from playing games on mobile phone. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said that the body of the boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a 'dupatta' at his house. Maharashtra Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide in Beed After Grandparents Refuse to Buy Him New Footwear.

"When the family saw the body, they got it down and rushed to a private hospital. The boy was declared brought dead by doctors," Khan said. The DCP said preliminary inquiry has revealed that the child took the extreme step as he was barred from playing games on mobile phone by the family. Suicide by Daily Wage Earners in India Increased by 30% From 32,563 in 2019 to 42,004 in 2021, Says Government.

"The family informed the police that the boy was upset since his phone got damaged and it was not being repaired. He was also asked not to play games on other mobile phones," the official said. The boy's father works as a gardener and the family is financially weak.

