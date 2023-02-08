Mumbai, February 8: In a brutal incident that took place in Haryana, a student was allegedly stabbed 20 times in Faridabad. Police officials said that a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by 10 of his schoolmates while he was on way back home. The shocking incident took place in Faridabad’s Sector 56.

While the police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects the reason of murder is yet to be known. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the minor boy, a class 11 student was allegedly attacked by the group of students when he was riding pillion on a friend's motorcycle. Haryana Shocker: Four Men Barge Into Woman's Car, Try To Kidnap Her in Yamuna Nagar; One Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

An officer said that the minor boy was allegedly stabbed in stomach, face, chest, and shoulder. The victim's family said that the accused stopped the motorcycle and pulled their child down. The victim's uncle said that 10 boys followed the deceased and allegedly abused and assaulted his nephew before stabbing him more than 20 times.

"While stabbing him, they said that ‘now become a hero’ and threatened to kill two... [eyewitnesses] if they disclosed their identities," he added. Seeing locals gathering, all the accused fled from the spot. While the family is unsure about the reason why their son was killed, police officials found that the deceased was involved in a fight outside his school which took place last week after an argument. Haryana Shocker: Man Kills Wife By Putting Her Face on Burning Stove For Stopping Him From Drinking Alcohol, Held After a Year By Faridabad Police.

After the incident, the two eyewitness recorded their statements, however, deceased's uncle said that they are scared about their lives. Meanwhile, the police began an investigation in the matter and recovered CCTV footage of local area which shows the suspects chasing the 16-year-old boy. After being alerted, cops reached the spot and rushed the boy to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

