In a shocking incident that took place in Haryana, unidentified miscreants tried to kidnap a woman in Yamuna Nagar city. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 29-second video clip, two men cane be seen forcefully entering a woman's car and trying to kidnap her. As the video moves further, three men can be seen running out of the car. According to reports, four men entered the woman's car and tried to kidnap her. After the incident came to light, DSP Kamaldeep Singh of Yamuna Nagar said that one accused has been caught. "A probe is underway," he said. Haryana Govt Developing Indus Valley Site Rakhigarhi to Boost Tourism, Says CM Manohar Lal.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Caught On Camera: Miscreants tried to kidnap a woman in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar city yesterday After doing gym, the woman sat in her car. 4 people came & entered her car & tried to kidnap her. One accused has been caught. Probe underway: DSP Kamaldeep Singh, Yamuna Nagar pic.twitter.com/XvuN22yfWy — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

