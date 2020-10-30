New Delhi, October 30: The Centre will introduce reservation for Other Backward Classes in Sainik Schools from 2021. The order has also been issued regarding this. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Friday took to Twitter to confirm the development. He also posted a copy of the government’s order.

Kumar tweeted, “OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik Schools from the year 2021-22.” Till now, 15 percent seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and 7.5 percent for Scheduled Tribes candidates. Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Modi Over 'Denial of OBC Reservations' For Seats Filled Through NEET.

Tweet by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar:

Out of the total seats available, 25 percent are reserved for children of serving and retired defence personnel. Remaining seats are allotted to open category children on the basis of merit.

The circular said 67 per cent of the seats in a Sainik school are reserved for candidates from the state or the Union Territory in which the school is located and the remaining 33 per cent is reserved for those who come from outside that state or UT. These two lists will be termed List A and List B.

The Sainik Schools are a system of schools in India established and managed by the Sainik Schools Society under Ministry of Defence. The main aim of these schools is to prepare students to lead as officers in the Indian defence forces.

