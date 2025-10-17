Hyderabad, October 17: A state-wide bandh has been called in Telangana on October 18, backed by the Congress party and other major political groups like the BJP and BRS. The bandh is being organised by the Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) in protest against the Telangana High Court’s stay on 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has strongly urged public participation, calling the bandh a “demonstration against the BJP.” He also pressed Union Ministers and BJP leaders to push for Presidential and Prime Ministerial approval of the BC Bill. Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Government’s Plea Challenging High Court’s Decision to Stay Enhanced 42% OBC Quota in Local Body Elections.

As the bandh is expected to impact normal life across the state, here’s a quick look at what will be open and what may remain closed:

What’s Closed on October 18

Markets & Shops: Many local markets and commercial establishments in Hyderabad and other major towns could remain partially closed. Lower footfall is expected.

Public Transport: RTC bus services may be limited or rerouted, especially in areas with planned protests. Commuters should check availability before traveling.

What’s Open on October 18

Schools & Colleges: Most are already closed for Diwali holidays, so minimal disruption is expected in education.

Government Offices: All government departments will operate as usual. No official holiday has been declared.

Essential Services: Hospitals, police stations, emergency services, and hotels will remain fully operational.

Travel Advisory

Telangana Police have advised citizens to plan essential work in advance and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a peaceful bandh. Telangana Socio-Economic Survey: CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Caste Survey; Urges National Push for OBC Quota.

Stay updated for further announcements, especially if you’re commuting or running essential errands in Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, and other key locations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Oneindia), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).