Odisha: Bus With Migrants Returning From Surat Overturns Near Kalinga Ghat, One Dead, 40 Rescued

Behrampur, May 2: A bus returning with stranded migrants from Gujarat met an accident near Kalinga Ghat on Saturday evening. At least one person was left dead and another was left injured as the bus overturned. Reports citing police officials confirmed that the accident took place close to Kalinga Ghat, between Phulbani and Berhampur. Aluva-Bhubaneswar is First Special Train to Run From Kerala With 1140 Migrants.

After the police was alerted, a team of cops along with rescue workers were dispatched to the location. Most of the migrant travellers were rescued, whereas, two were severely injured and sent for treatment at the nearest hospital.

One among the injured travellers succumbed to death due the wounds sustained in the accident. The second person, who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment. "One died and another injured in the incident. Over 40 persons have been rescued," said Southern Range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi.

Update by ANI

Odisha: A bus carrying stranded migrants from Surat in Gujarat to Berhampur in Odisha, overturned near Kalinga Ghat in between Phulbani & Berhampur, today. Southern Range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi says,"one died and another injured in the incident. Over 40 persons have been rescued." pic.twitter.com/KJwP1AndZl — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

The government of Gujarat, in coordination with Odisha, is facilitating the return of migrants workers who are left stranded since the imposition of lockdown. The special buses and trains began after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an order issued on Thursday, announced that the movement of migrants would be permitted in a phased manner, in accordance to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.