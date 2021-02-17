Lucknow, Feb 17: The students of Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will now help in improving the flagship scheme of the Uttar Pradesh Government -- 'One District, One Product' by using technology.

The students will teach the art of selling ODOP products in the international and national markets and an incubation centre will be set up in Lucknow University to promote ODOP. UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ODOP Scheme Proves to Be Game Changer, Over 26 Lakh People Employed in 8 Months.

AKTU has signed MoU with the Department of MSME in this regard. University spokesperson Ashish Mishra said that the university will also organize a Hackathon after the semester exams to connect students with ODOP.

Students from more than 250 affiliated institutes will also be involved in this exercise. The B.Tech students will help in re-identifying the products under ODOP by integrating them with technology so that the 'Made In UP' products can create a mark at the international level.

AKTU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, stated that the innovative ideas of the students will give a new identity to the products.

"The students of the university will also be sharing their ideas on the better management of products. With the promotion of the state's products, the Prime Minister's dream of a 'Self-reliant' India will also come true," he said.

Being one of the ambitious schemes of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ODOP is aimed at making the products manufactured in different districts of the state, popular nationally and internationally.

It also makes artisans self-reliant by providing employment opportunities, directly and indirectly.

