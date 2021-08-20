Hyderabad, August 20: In an incident of online fraud, a youngster was allegedly duped of Rs three lakh by a cyber fraudster on the pretext of updating his debit card in Hyderabad. The fraudster impersonated a bank official to cheat the youngster. The victim has lodged a complaint in this regard. The youth works in a private company and is a resident of Bhoiguda area. Pune Businessman Duped of Rs 15 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Handsome Returns on Investment in Cryptocurrencies.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the victim received a call from an unidentified man who introduced himself as a bank executive. The fraudster told the youth that his debit card and other ban details need to be updated. He then asked the victim about his bank credentials and the OTP.

As soon as the youngster shared his bank details, Rs three lakh got deducted from his account in multiple transactions. “Within few minutes of sharing the account credentials, money was withdrawn from his account in installments,” the police told the media house. Online Fraud in Pune: Techie Duped of Rs 1.22 Lakh by Fraudster Posing as Jeweller.

After realizing that he fell prey to cyber fraudsters and was duped of his money, the victim then approached the police. His case has been taken up by the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

In a similar incident, a retired colonel was allegedly duped of nearly Rs 1 lakh in Noida by an online fraudster. The retired Colonel received a message on his mobile numbers, reported Hindustan Times. It stated that the victim’s SMS services were blocked, and he should contact a number for its restoration. The fraudster asked him to download an app. A total of Rs 99,991 got debited from his account. A case was registered in the matter.

