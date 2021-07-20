Pune, July 20: In another case of fraud reported from Pune, a businessman was duped to the tune of Rs 15 lakh by cyber crooks. Reports inform that the 48-year-old Dhayari-based businessman was cheated by fraudsters under the pretext of providing him with handsome returns for the investment in different kinds of cryptocurrencies. According to a report by TOI, the businessman was duped of the whopping amount by the suspects in 2017. Pune Businessman Duped of More Than Rs 32 Lakh Allegedly by Finance Company on Pretext of Giving Loan.

The report informs that the Sinhagad Road police are probing a case against six persons for cheating the businessman. Giving details about the business, Pramod Waghmare, police inspector of Sinhagad Road Police Station was quoted by TOI saying that the victim of the fraud stays at Dhayari and has an office on Karve Road. He provides consultancy services and carries out civil work for builders. Online Fraud in Pune: Techie Duped of Rs 1.22 Lakh by Fraudster Posing as Jeweller.

The top cop said that the man approached the cybercrime police station about two months ago, following which the cybercrime police made a preliminary investigation into the case and then transferred it to the Sinhagad Road Police Station for further probe. In December 2017, the businessman transferred a sum of Rs15 lakh to the suspects using e-banking facilities. The report adds that six persons had good relations with the businessman.

The report adds that the six persons promised to invest money in two popular cryptocurrencies and also lured the businessman that the virtual currency would fetch him amazing returns. The cop said that the businessman waited for about a year but did not receive any returns for his investments. He has been demanding a return of his initial investment since 2019, but the suspects failed to return the money. The suspects stopped answering the calls of the businessman, after which he approached the police and registered a case into the matter.

