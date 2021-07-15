Pune, July 15: In another case of online fraud reported from Pune, a techie was duped for over Rs 1 lakh by a fraudster who posed as a jeweler and looted him. Reports inform that the cyber crook allegedly posed as jeweller and managed to dupe him of Rs 1.22 lakh under the pretext of providing 245 gold nose rings. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place between May 21 and 23 this year. After the incident came to light and a complaint was registered, the Chandannagar police are searching for a cyber crook.

The techie, identified as Yogesh Thakur told TOI that he had ordered the 245 gold nose rings to help his wife in her jewelry business during the lockdown. He said the couple came across the profile of the suspect, who was also into the same business, following which they contacted him. Online Fraud: Pune Woman Duped of Over Rs 12 Lakh By a Man Posing as US Cosmetic Surgeon on Dating App.

The suspect sent the photos of gold ornaments to the couple following which they placed an order for 245 nose rings of one gram each. They also collected all his details including his Aadhaar card and a valid bill for their purchases. The complainant said that they transferred Rs1,22,836 to his account via net banking after they were convinced of him being a genuine vendor.

The fraudster told the couple that he will send the consignment in a day, but they did not receive any delivery. When the alleged vendor was asked about the nose rings, he kept delaying the dispatch of the delivery. The victim realised that he was duped after the fraudster blocked his phone number. As Thakur had the shop address, he visited there and found out that the suspect has duped few other people in the similar fashion.

