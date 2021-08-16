Noida, August 16: In an incident of online fraud, a retired colonel was allegedly duped of around Rs 1 lakh in Noida. The complaint, 65-year-old Colonel (retd) AK Rajpal, is a resident of Noida sector 29. The incident took place on August 10. A case has been registered on the basis of the victim’s complaint against unknown cyber fraudsters. Pune Techie Duped of Rs 15 lakh By Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns For Investment on Bike-Sharing App.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the retired Colonel received a message on his mobile numbers. It stated that the victim’s SMS services were blocked, and he should contact a number for its restoration. The complainant then contacted the number. The fraudster then asked him to download a mobile application. Pune Businessman Duped of Rs 15 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Handsome Returns on Investment in Cryptocurrencies.

“The suspect then asked me to recharge my mobile phone for Rs 11. I did it through net banking. The suspect stole my net banking details and fraudulently withdrew Rs 99,991 from my bank account,” reported the media house quoting the victim as saying. After realizing that he was cheated, Col Rajpal called the bank to block his account so that no further transactions could be made. The complaint was filed at the cyber cell of the Noida police.

On August 13, the om plaint was forwarded to Sector 20 police station, and an FIR was filed in the matter. The case was registered at Sector 20 police station of Noida under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66-D of the IT Act. The police are tracking the suspect through IP address and call details. At present, Col (R) Rajwal is involved in teaching at a private college.

