Thane, January 25: In an incident of online fraud, a 28-year-old woman from Thane was duped for Rs 7.62 lakh by cyber fraudsters whom she befriended on Instagram. The Incident took place in December last year. The victim works in a private company at Kanjurmarg and is a resident of Thane’s Diva area. She came in contact with the fraudster in May last year. The accused duped the woman with the help of his accomplices. Online Fraud In Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Duped Of Rs 12.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters By Sending Lottery Ticket To Trap Her.

According to a report published in The Free Press Journal, the fraudster claimed to be foreign national working as an engineer in a shipping company. The two exchanged their numbers and started chatting. The fraudster told the woman that he loved her. He reportedly proposed to her and expressed his wish to marry her. The fraudster told the victim that he was sending a gift parcel.

On December 29, the accused shared a photo of his gift parcel and asked her to pay the customs duty to receive it. Two days later, she received a call from a woman who claimed that she was calling from the Delhi airport. She then told the victim that her parcel had arrived at the airport. The accused’s accomplice then told her to pay customs to get the parcel. Online Fraud In Mumbai: 57-Year-Old Goregaon Resident Duped Of Rs 2.02 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster; Case Registered.

The victim paid the money from the personal loan which she had taken. “Since December 31 till January 10, this year, the fraudsters induced the victim to pay Rs 7.62 lakh in different bank accounts in order to claim the parcel. The victim had also taken a personal loan which she had spent to pay the fraudsters,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. When the victim confronted her friend, he started to avoid her calls.

Upon realising that she was being duped, the victim approached the police and registered a complaint. A case was registered under sections 34, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D of the Information Technology Act in the matter. A detailed investigation has been initiated in the matter.

