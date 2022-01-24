Mumbai, January 24: In an incident of online fraud, a 57-year-old man from Mumbai was allegedly duped for Rs 2.02 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of providing personal insurance on his credit card. The victim is a resident of the Goregaon area of Mumbai. The incident took place on December 23 last year. A complaint has been registered in the matter. Online Fraud in Pune: Woman Duped of Rs 62 Lakh by Man on Matrimonial Site Who Posed As Civil Engineer From UK.

According to a report published in The Free Press Journal, the 57-year-old man received a call from a woman who introduced herself as Neha Singh, an employee of a nationalised bank, on December 23. She reportedly offered the victim a personal insurance on his credit card at an annual fee of Rs 17,000. However, the man refused the offer.

The fraudster then sent a link to the complainant and asked him to follow instructions to opt-out of the insurance policy. The victim clicked on the link. Singh told the man to share the OTP. Soon after the man shared the OTP, Rs 2,02,596 got debited from his account in two transactions. The victim had Rs 7.16 lakh in his account. Online Fraud In Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Duped Of Rs 12.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters By Sending Lottery Ticket To Trap Her.

After realising that he was being duped, the Mumbai resident approached the police and also alerted his bank. On the basis of the police complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified woman. No arrests have been made in the matter. A detailed investigation has been launched.

