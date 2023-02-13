Mumbai, February 13: Performing explicit sexual acts during a video call proved costly for a 65-year-old widower registered on a matrimonial website as he ended up losing Rs 60 lakh to a woman in a case of sextortion. The woman secretly recorded his act and threatened to send the video clip to his contacts.

TOI reported that the elderly man who was looking for companionship in his old age and was keen to remarry met a woman on the portal chatted with him after which they exchanged phone numbers and got chatting. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Cab Driver Rents Over 16 Bank Accounts to Fraudsters, Arrested After Cops Trace His Account in KYC Link Update Scam Case.

The man claimed that the woman lured him into a video call where she was naked and indulged in obscene acts. She asked the man to do the same and the man reciprocated. Fraud in Pune: Fraudster Promises to Sell Bitcoin to Man, Dupes Him of Rs 19.7 Lakh; Arrested.

She recorded his act and old him to pay up failing which she threatened to circulate the video clip of his actions on social media and also warned him that she would send the clip to numbers in his contact list.

To avoid embarrassment, the elderly man transferred some money to a bank account but the woman’s persistent demands for money continued over the next couple of months and the man ended up paying Rs 60 lakh.

After the man was unable to bear the mental torture he approached the cyber police and lodged a criminal offence. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).