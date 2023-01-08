Pune, January 8: Despite several efforts by officials to inform citizens about fraud, fraudsters are finding new ways to dupe people. In another case of fraud, cops have arrested a man who allegedly duped an employee of a private company of Rs 19.7 lakh by promising to sell him Bitcoins. Police recovered seven cell phones, 10 sim cards, 18 passbooks of different bank accounts, eight debit cards and other material from his possession.

According to a report in Indian Express, the accused has been identified as 34-year-old Priyesh Rao alias Shetty alias Mukul, a resident of Karjat in Raigad district. His aide Shabbir Shaikh (41), a businessman from Mira Road in Mumbai, has also been arrested. KYC Fraud in Mumbai: Matunga Resident Duped of Rs 1 Lakh After Clicking on Link To Update Know Your Customer Information; Three Arrested

Police said that a 36-year-old man, residing in Shaniwar Peth area, had lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Shivajinagar police station in March. Based on his complaint, police had booked Priyesh and Sujay Paul of Handewadi Road, under sections 419, 420, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Online Fraud: Woman Duped of Rs 18,000 by Asking To Pay Rs 6 by Fake Courier Company in Uttar Pradesh

The complainant said that the accused held a meeting with him at his office and promised to sell him Bitcoins nearly a year ago. Assuring that he will be given three Bitcoins, the accused took Rs 19.7 lakh from him through online transactions. But he never got the Bitcoins.

Police were able to manage the photograph of the accused through technical investigation of cell phone numbers and other information. During further probe, police traced Mukul to Raigad and arrested him there.

Police have also arrested Shabbir Shaikh. Search is on for other accused in the case and further investigation is underway.

