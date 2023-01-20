Mumbai, January 20: The Mumbai police recently arrested a man for allegedly renting his bank accounts to online fraudsters. The 26-year-old accused, who works as a cab driver was arrested by the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP). Police officials said that the accused used to provide his bank accounts to fraudsters on rent.

According to a report in Mid-day, the accused had opened over 16 accounts in different banks in areas such as Dharavi, Mahim, and Matunga. The arrested accused has been identified as Shobha Mandal. Cops said that the accused is a native of Jharkhand and lives in Dharavi. He works as a cab driver. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

The incident came to light when GRP officials started investigating an online fraud case which was filed last year in July. As per the complaint, Roshan Singh, a 23-year-old Virar resident was allegedluy duped to the tune of Rs 44,000 by an unknown fraudster on pretext of updating KYC of his bank account.

Cops said that Singh was on his way to office in Kandivali when he received the fraudulent message which asked him to update his KYC. Following this, Singh clicked on the link and even entered OTP when he received messages from bank stating Rs 44,715 were debited from his account.

Realising that he was cheated, Singh filed a complaint with Borivali GRP, which traced the bank account and arrested the accused from Dharavi. During investigation, Mandal told cops that he has 16 accounts in different banks across the city. He also confessed that he used to give his bank accounts to online fraudsters in Jharkhand, for which he used to get 10 percent commission on the deposited amount. KYC Fraud in Mumbai: Matunga Resident Duped of Rs 1 Lakh After Clicking on Link To Update Know Your Customer Information; Three Arrested.

An officer said that Mandal used to work as a taxi driver but renting his bank accounts was his part time business. After being arrested, Mandal was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody.

