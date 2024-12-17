Palanpur, Gujarat: A woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at her home in Gujarat on Monday, December 16, after allegedly dying by suicide. Prior to her death, she recorded two videos addressing her boyfriend, apologising to him and stating that she was "Please forgive me, my love, I am taking a wrong step without informing you. "

According to a report by Indian Express, The 28-year-old deceased woman, identified as Radha, lived with her sister in the Tajpura area, where they ran a beauty salon. The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. Upon discovering her, her sister quickly rushed her to a nearby hospital in a desperate attempt to save her. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Gujarat Shocker: 9 Members of Family Attempt Mass Suicide by Consuming Poison Over Unpaid Dues of INR 2.75 Crore.

Prior to taking the extreme step, she recorded two videos, each lasting over two minutes, in which she addressed her boyfriend. In these videos, she was heard saying, "Please forgive me, my love, I am taking a wrong step without informing you. Do not be sad in your life, always stay happy, and get married. Do not think that I died by suicide. If you remain happy, my soul will find peace. If you are sad, my soul will never find peace. I apologise to you with folded hands. I am tired of home and quarrels. You stay happy and keep everyone happy." Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Finding Wife in Compromising Position With Her Brother at Home in Dholka, Suicide Note Reveals Reason for Ending Life.

Upon receiving an alert about the incident, a team from the Palanpur Police swiftly arrived at the hospital, recovered the woman's body, and sent it for a postmortem. Following the discovery of the videos and a complaint filed by Radha's sister, the police initiated an investigation into the matter. The authorities have recorded the statement of Radha's sister and are now examining the two videos and a suicide note found on her phone. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be shared once the postmortem report is available.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

