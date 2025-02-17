Online Scam in Bengaluru: Man Poses As ‘Expert Astrologer’ on Instagram, Dupes Woman of INR 5.9 Lakh After Promising Love Marriage

A 24-year-old woman from Bengaluru’s Electronics City lost nearly INR 5.9 lakh to a fraudster posing as an astrologer after she sought predictions about her marriage. The victim, Priya (name changed), discovered an Instagram account, ‘splno1indianastrologer,’ featuring an Aghori baba’s image.

News Team Latestly| Feb 17, 2025 03:37 PM IST
Online Scam in Bengaluru: Man Poses As ‘Expert Astrologer’ on Instagram, Dupes Woman of INR 5.9 Lakh After Promising Love Marriage
Representative Image of Fraud (File Image)

Bengaluru, February 17: A 24-year-old woman from Electronics City lost nearly INR 5.9 lakh to a fraudster posing as an astrologer after she sought predictions about her marriage. The victim, Priya (name changed), discovered an Instagram account, ‘splno1indianastrologer,’ featuring an Aghori baba’s image. The account holder, identifying himself as Vijay Kumar, claimed to be an ‘expert astrologer’. After Priya contacted him on WhatsApp with her birth details, he told her she would have a love marriage but had astrological issues that required special pujas.

Initially, he charged INR 1,820 for a ritual. However, he continued fabricating stories about her future, extracting large sums under the pretext of conducting multiple pujas. When Priya realised the scam and demanded a refund, Kumar returned only INR 13,000 and threatened to kill himself if she insisted on the remaining amount. Investment Scam in Delhi: 61-Year-Old Govt Official Duped of INR 1.2 Crore in Fake UK-Based Shopping App Fraud.

Shortly after, a man named Prashant, claiming to be an advocate, called her, stating that Kumar was suicidal due to her demands. Alarmed, Priya approached the police. Online Scam in Pune: Engineering Student Duped of INR 10 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Her a Chance To Represent India in Inter-Continental Beauty Pageant.

A senior police officer confirmed that the entire operation was a cyber fraud. No genuine astrologer or advocate was involved. Electronics City police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and BNS Section 318 (cheating).

Cops urged citizens to be cautious of online fraudsters posing as astrologers, advising them not to transfer money for dubious rituals. Investigations are ongoing to track down the culprits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
astrologer Bengaluru Crime Cybercrime Cyberfraud fraud Marriage
