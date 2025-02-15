New Delhi, February 14: A 61-year-old government official from Shahdara, Delhi, was scammed out of nearly INR 1.2 crore after being lured into investing in a fraudulent UK-based online shopping platform. The victim, a director in a government department, was targeted through a fake social media profile that promised high returns.

The scam began on October 15 last year when a woman, claiming to be an experienced seller on the platform, contacted him via social media and later gave him her WhatsApp number. Trusting her assurances, the official registered as a buyer and started fulfilling orders using his own funds. Over 78 days, he invested in 56 orders worth USD 128,679.2, and the app displayed apparent profits. Online Transaction Scam in Mumbai: Elderly Couple Sends INR 3,325 to Wrong Account, Loses INR 7 Lakh Trying To Retrieve It.

However, when he attempted to withdraw his earnings, he was told that his credit score had dropped due to incomplete orders. To fix this, he was asked to deposit INR 35 lakh. Once paid, he was promised withdrawal access, but further delays ensued. He was then asked to deposit another INR 34.5 lakh to activate the withdrawal. Desperate, he took a loan against his provident fund to arrange the amount. Investment Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Defrauded of INR 2 Crore in ‘High Return’ Stock Trading Scheme.

Despite repeated payments, the withdrawal process remained blocked under various pretexts. Suspecting fraud, he consulted a cousin in the UK, who confirmed that the app was a counterfeit version of a legitimate platform. Realising he had been scammed, he filed a police complaint.

Authorities are investigating the case, warning citizens to be cautious of online investment schemes and verify platforms before making financial commitments.

