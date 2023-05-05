Thiruvananthapuram, May 5: Two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer in Bengaluru, was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday for viral pneumonia.

His son, Chandy Oommen posted this information in his social media account, and asked all to pray for his health. Since February, the former Chief Minister has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He has not been keeping well since 2019, and had undergone laser surgery for a throat ailment at a hospital in Germany. Oommen Chandy Health Update: Former Kerala CM Diagnosed With Slight Pneumonia, Admitted To NIMS Hospital With High Fever.

He was under treatment at a multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru last year, but had returned to Thiruvananthapuram on January 1. He was supposed to return for treatment after some days, but failed to do so which led to speculation and confusion.

His younger brother and 41 others wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing concerns about Oommen Chandy's health. After that things started to move and a special team of government medical professionals was constituted in January. On advice, he was taken to a private hospital and it was found that he was suffering from pneumonia.

