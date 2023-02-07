Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was admitted to NIMS hospital near Thiruvananthapuram for a high fever on Monday. His son Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post, said the senior Congress leader was diagnosed with pneumonia and has been admitted to a private hospital in nearby Neyyattinkara. Kerala Health Minister Veena George met Chandy today at the hospital. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Health Update: Jr NTR’s Cousin Remains in ‘Critical State on Maximal Support’; View Statement Issued by Hospital.

Oommen Chandy Health Update:

Kerala | Ex-CM Oommen Chandy admitted to NIMS hospital, Neyyattinkara last night. His son Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post, stated that the ex-CM has been diagnosed with slight pneumonia and hospitalised with high fever State's Health Min Veena George met him today. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/TRP8PJWVNx — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

