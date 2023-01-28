Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered cardiac arrest on January 27. As per statement issued by Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, he was found to have ‘Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction with Balloon Angioplasty, on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump and Vasoactive support’. The statement further reveals that Jr NTR’s cousin is ‘currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team’. His health condition ‘remains in a critical state on maximal support’. Taraka Ratna Hospitalised After Telugu Actor Fell Unconscious During Nara Lokesh's Political Padhyatra Near Kuppam (View Pics).

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Health Condition

