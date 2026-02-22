Dehradun, February 22: Two police officers were injured after a speeding BMW rammed into a checkpoint barricade in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred when Sub-Inspector Raghuvir Kaparwan and Additional Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar were stationed at a routine check post and signalled the luxury car to stop for inspection. According to police, the driver failed to slow down and instead crashed into the barricade, striking the officers in the process. Kanpur-Allahabad Highway Horror Caught on Camera: Man Crushed Between 2 Vehicles While Cleaning Front Mirror, Video Surfaces.

Both injured personnel were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed on Sunday that their condition is stable and they are out of danger.

The impact damaged the checkpoint barrier and briefly disrupted traffic in the area. Police have taken the driver into custody and initiated further investigation to determine whether rash driving or other violations were involved. Ranchi Horror: Young Man Dragged Kms by Mercedes for Protesting Accident; Jharkhand High Court Lawyer Manoj Tandon Arrested.

Senior officials have condemned the incident and stated that strict action will be taken as per law.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2026 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).