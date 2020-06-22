New Delhi, June 22: The recovery rate in the country has improved to 55.77 percent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare website on Monday. The number of cured and discharged cases have increased to 2,37,195. The total number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 4,25,282 cases. The number of tests done during the previous day was at 1,43,267.

The Ministry of Health mentioned that according to WHO, India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density. India’s cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67. India Reports 445 Deaths, 14,821 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.2 Lakh Mark.

Recovery Rate Improves to 55.77%

The recovery rate is 55.77% among #COVID19 patients: Ministry of Health https://t.co/LfHFc41Qgy — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

India reported 445 deaths and a spike of 14,821 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Monday. Coronavirus recovery has improved over the past few weeks. On Sunday, the recovery rate was at 55.49 percent. On June 19, the recovery rate was at 53.79 percent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 132075 cases and 6,170 people have died so far.

