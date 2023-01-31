Mumbai, January 31: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Panvel in the early hours of Sunday. The accused duo, both daily wagers, offered the woman an autorickshaw lift and then took her to an abandoned building where they sexually assaulted her. The two accused were arrested by the Panvel police after receiving a complaint from the victim.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the 20-year-old woman, a Panvel resident, who works as a waitress at a ladies dance bar in Khopoli was returning home after her shift. She went to a hotel for dinner. After having food, she returned to the usually busy spot near the mall to wait for an auto to go home. She was approached by the duo who told her that it was late and not safe for her to wait alone on the road. The accused duo told her they have an autorickshaw parked nearby and they would drop her at her home safely. Maharashtra: Two Pose As Cops, Gang-Rape Minor in Thane; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Unable to find the auto, the woman went with the men. After walking a little further on the main road, they reached at a deserted area behind the mall. This is when the horror unfolded. The duo threatened the woman and forcibly led her down the road, making her cross the railway tracks, into an abandoned building. The accused duo took turns as they outraged her modesty. The woman was also hit on her head by the accused, which caused her injuries. The accused duo fled the spot soon after committing the crime. Ghaziabad: Minor Girl Gang-Raped by Four in Modinagar, Family Blackmailed With Rape Video; Three Accused Arrested.

The police swung into action after receiving the complaint. After checking a few CCTV cameras, the cops zeroed in on the accused, identified as Avinash Chavan (22) and Suraj Devde (21), and arrested the duo from the slum area near Panvel station.

