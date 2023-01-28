A minor girl was allgedly gang-raped by two men posing as police in Thane's Dombivli area. After the incident, the girl's parents approached the police and lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act against the unidentified accused. The incident took place on Friday when the girl had gone for a walk near Thakurli creek. Mumbai: Boy Rapes Minor Girl, Arrested Within Six Hours of Crime Under POCSO Act; Nagpada Police Collect Rs 1.10 Lakh for Victim.

Crime in Thane:

Maharashtra | A case of gang rape with a minor girl has been registered in Thane's Vishnu Nagar police station. The victim girl told the police that two men, posing as policemen, raped her yesterday. Case registered under Section 376 (D) of IPC, POSCO Act & IT Act: Thane Police — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

