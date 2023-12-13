New Delhi, December 13: A team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell and senior officers arrived at Parliament where two men were caught who jumped into the Lok Sabha premises from the visitors' gallery on the solemn occasion of the 22nd anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack. The incident ignited apprehensions about the effectiveness of the security checks within the parliamentary complex.

The duo, apprehended by the security agencies, were found to be carrying smoke flares. A video circulating on social media revealed that one of the individuals was using a yellow-coloured flare, skillfully navigating from seat to seat within the hallowed hall of the Lok Sabha. Astonishingly, the smoke flare was cleverly concealed in the individual's shoes, escaping the scrutiny of initial security checks. Parliament Security Breach: Two Unidentified Men Jump From Visitor's Gallery in Lok Sabha, Caught by Security Officials (See Pics and Video)

Adding a puzzling layer to the incident, it has been disclosed that the duo entered the highly secured premises on the recommendation of a Member of Parliament. A slip recovered from one the accused showed the name of Sagar Sharma and recommendation of an MP from South India. This revelation has prompted questions about the vetting process for visitor access, and calls for a reassessment of security protocols.

Sources said that the duo will also be questioned by Special Cell and other security agencies. More details are awaited. Delhi Police have also detained two protesters, a man and a woman, who were protesting with colour smoke flares outside Parliament on Wednesday, an official said. The duo has been identified as Neelam, a resident of Hisar in Haryana and ⁠Amol Shinde, a resident of Latur, Maharashtra. Lok Sabha Security Breach: Anti-Terror Unit Special Cell of Delhi Police Arrives Inside Parliament to Probe Major Security Violation (Watch Videos)

Delhi Police Special Cell, Senior Officers Reach Parliament

#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Rajiv Ranjan arrives at Parliament Street PS to investigate security breach at Parliament pic.twitter.com/6TpUrUlVeZ — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Anti-terror unit special cell of the Delhi Police arrives inside the Parliament to question the people who caused the security breach at the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/ESTLeYF4Fv — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that the incident happened outside Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan which is a running road. "If the protesters are connected to each other, it will be known after questioning, and their motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained," said the sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2023 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).