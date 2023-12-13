The anti-terror unit special cell of the Delhi Police arrives inside the Parliament to question the people who caused the security breach at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 13. During Zero Hour in Parliament, two individuals raced into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery while carrying smoke canisters that released an unknown yellow smoke. This constituted a serious security violation. Amazing video captured by the House's CCTV system shows two men, one in the visitors' gallery, spewing smoke, and the other, dressed in a dark blue shirt, jumping over desks to avoid being caught. However, the Security personnel and MPs overwhelmed both guys. Parliament Security Breach: Two Unidentified Men Jump From Visitor's Gallery in Lok Sabha, Caught by Security Officials (See Pics and Video).

Lok Sabha Security Breach

Anti-terror unit special cell of the Delhi Police arrives inside the Parliament to question the people who caused the security breach at the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/ESTLeYF4Fv — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Antecedents being verified. Initial questioning related to security breach and who gave access. Finding out if any connection with those who jumped inside. Multi-agency questioning also likely: Delhi Police sources https://t.co/WTaMsDnfSe — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)