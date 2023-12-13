New Delhi, December 13: Two unidentified men on Wednesday jumped from the visitor's gallery in Lok Sabha following which the House was adjourned. The incident took place at 1 p.m. when Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the House. After the two men jumped from the visitor's gallery, there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned.

The men then kept on climbing the tables towards the Chair. However, he was caught by the security officials. Agarwal then immediately announced the adjournment of the House till 2 p.m. Lok Sabha Security Breach: 'Two Visitors Jumped Into Chamber From Gallery, Hurled Something From Which Gas Was Emitting', Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Watch Video).

Parliament Security Breach

#BREAKING Shocking security breach in Lok Sabha! Today on Parliament attack anniversary, two intruders jump from the visitors' gallery into the Lok sabha house while parliamentary proceedings were on. MPs evacuate as intruders, one in blue jacket, roam inside spraying an… pic.twitter.com/LgrJaxSlrw — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) December 13, 2023

The breach in the security came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other parliamentarians paid their tributes to the security personnel who died in the 2001 Parliament attack .

