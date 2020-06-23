Haridwar, June 23: Patanjali on Tuesday launched the ayurvedic medicine for treating COVID-19 at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar in Uttarakhand. During the launch today, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that Patanjali Ayurved has prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for coronavirus. Ramdev added saying that a clinical controlled trial was conducted after which it was found that 69% COVID-19 patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days.

On Monday, Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali tweeted saying that the company was proud to launch the foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for corona contagion. "Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar," Balkrishna said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, Patanjali Ayurved had claimed that it has discovered substantial cure for coronavirus with 80 per cent success rate as per reports.

CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna said the company will share the results of clinical trial soon, and that the patients treated by the said medicine have tested negative.

