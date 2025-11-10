Mumbai, November 10: Indian equity indices ended lower on November 6, with Nifty closing around 25,500 amid consistent profit booking and formation of lower highs and lower lows, signalling a cautious trading sentiment. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on November 10, including Swiggy (NSE: SWIGGY), Nykaa (NSE: NYKAA), and Bajaj Auto (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO), as per CNBCTV18 report. Sectoral activity was mixed, with strong performances in pharma, consumer, and digital platforms, while shipping and energy saw muted results. Traders are advised to monitor immediate support at 25,400 and resistance near 25,700 for intraday strategies. Bitcoin Price Today, November 9, 2025: BTC Price Down at USD 1,01,900, Drops After Trading at USD 1,03,000 Yesterday.

Investors remained watchful ahead of Monday's session as several companies reported robust Q2 results, signalling potential stock-specific movements. Swiggy's INR 10,000 crore fundraise aims to boost growth in quick commerce, while Nykaa posted strong revenue and EBITDA growth, reflecting strength in beauty and fashion segments. Bajaj Auto reported a 23.6% YoY rise in net profit in line with estimates. Other companies such as NALCO, Torrent Pharma (NSE: TORNTPHARM), and Kalyan Jewellers (NSE: KALYANKJIL) also delivered solid results. We at LatestLY highlight these stocks for investors to buy or sell on November 10 amid volatile market conditions.

List of Stocks To Buy or Sell on November 10:

Swiggy Ltd (NSE: SWIGGY): The company has approved raising up to INR 10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Funds will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth in quick commerce and food delivery. Investor interest in Swiggy remains high amid sectoral momentum. Nykaa (NSE: NYKAA): Q2 performance was strong with net profit rising to INR 34.4 crore from INR 10 crore YoY. Revenue grew 25.1% to INR 2,346 crore, while EBITDA surged 53% to INR 158.5 crore. The beauty and fashion segments drove robust growth. Bajaj Auto Ltd (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO): Reported a 23.6% YoY rise in Q2 net profit to INR 2,479 crore, in line with estimates. Revenue grew 13.7% to INR 14,922 crore. EBITDA increased 15% to INR 3,051.7 crore with steady margins at 20.4%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NSE: TORNTPHARM): Q2 net profit rose 30.4% YoY to INR 591 crore. Revenue grew 14.3% to INR 3,302 crore. EBITDA improved 15.3% to INR 1,083 crore, with margins at 32.8%. NALCO (NSE: NATIONALUM): Q2 net profit rose 36.7% YoY to INR 1,430 crore. Revenue increased 31.5% to INR 4,292 crore. EBITDA grew 24.8% to INR 1,932.9 crore with the operating margin improving to 45%. Kalyan Jewellers (NSE: KALYANKJIL): Q2 net profit surged 99.5% YoY to INR 260 crore. Revenue rose 37.4% to INR 7,856 crore. EBITDA jumped 55.8% to INR 497.1 crore, with operating margin improving to 6.3%. Trent Ltd (NSE: TRENT): Q2 net profit rose 11.3% YoY to INR 373 crore. Revenue increased 15.9% to INR 4,817 crore. EBITDA grew 26.5% to INR 816.9 crore, margins improved to 17% from 15.5%. Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT): Q2 net profit rose to INR 350.6 crore from INR 135 crore YoY. Revenue grew 7.2% to INR 2,081 crore. EBITDA jumped 28.3% to INR 362.1 crore, improving margins to 17.4%. Petronet LNG (NSE: PETRONET): INR Q2 net profit fell 5.3% QoQ to INR806 crore. Revenue declined 7.3% to INR 11,009 crore. EBITDA slipped 3.7% to INR 1,117 crore, though margins slightly improved to 10.15%. Shipping Corporation of India (NSE: SCI): Q2 net profit fell 35% YoY to INR 189 crore. Revenue dipped 7.7% to INR 1,338.8 crore. EBITDA declined 23.7% to INR 406 crore, with margins at 30.3%. Global Health Ltd (NSE: MEDANTA): Q2 net profit rose 21% YoY to INR 158.4 crore. Revenue grew nearly 15% to INR 1,099 crore. Approved expansion of Mumbai hospital to 750 beds and raised project cost to INR 1,530 crore. Schneider Electric (EPA: SU): Q2 net profit declined 3.5% YoY to INR 52.3 crore. Revenue grew 8.4% to INR 650 crore. EBITDA improved 12.9% to INR 83.4 crore, with margins rising slightly to 12.8%. Karnataka Bank (NSE: KTKBANK): Q2 net profit fell 5.1% YoY to INR 319.2 crore. Net interest income declined 12.6% to INR 728.1 crore. Gross NPAs improved to 3.33%, net NPAs down to 1.35%. Anant Raj Ltd (NSE: ANANTRAJ): Q2 net profit rose 30.8% YoY to INR 138.1 crore. Revenue increased 23% to INR 630 crore. EBITDA surged 48.3% to INR 168 crore, with operating margins improving to 26.6%. Patanjali Foods Ltd (NSE: PATANJALI): Approved interim dividend of INR 1.75 per share for FY2025–26. The record date is November 13, with dividend payment by December 7, 2025. Investors will track updates for stock impact. Ashoka Buildcon (NSE: ASHOKA): Received Letter of Acceptance for INR 539.35 crore project to upgrade Northern Railway’s electric traction system. The project will double the power capacity and support train speeds up to 160 kmph in the Ajmer Division.

Indian markets are likely to remain under watch on November 10 as investors focus on earnings momentum, strategic expansions, and regulatory developments. Key stocks like Swiggy, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto, and Torrent Pharma are in the spotlight, while cautious trading is expected amid mixed sectoral cues and global market sentiment.

