Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged For 15th Consecutive Day on March 30, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 30: Petrol and diesel prices in India continued to remain the same for the fifteenth consecutive day on Monday. The price of petrol and diesel across all major cities in India were changed on March 16 and have been the same since then, the rates on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reveal. This means in metro cities, the fuel prices have been the same since March 16 till date. According to IOC, petrol on Monday was sold at Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.28 per litre in Chennai and Rs 72.29 per litre in Kolkata. Check Fuel Rates in India on March 30, 2020.

However, slight changes in petrol and diesel prices have been reported in Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar among other cities. In Jaipur, petrol price saw a dip of 0.41 paise per litre and was sold at Rs 75.41 while in Lucknow, petrol was down by 0.05 paise per litre and was sold at Rs 71.87.

Meanwhile, diesel is Rs 62.29 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 65.71 per litre in Chennai and Rs 64.62 per litre in Kolkata, according to Indian Oil Corporation website. In Jaipur, diesel price was down by 0.38 paise per litre and sold at Rs 69.12 while in Lucknow, it was sold at Rs 62.82 per litre, a dip of Rs 0.05.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on March 30, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.30 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 72.29 Rs 64.62

In India, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies each day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am on a daily basis. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Several factors that closely impact the price of fuel include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues and international crude oil prices gain.