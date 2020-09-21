Lucknow, September 21: A trainee pilot was killed after a TB 20 aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Monday. According to reports, the aircraft took off from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) in Amethi district. As soon as the crash was reported, the Azamgarh Police were pressed into service at the spot and had been overseeing the rescue and relief operations there.

While some reports said, there was only one person in the aircraft, several other media reports claim that the helicopter was carrying four other people on board. The authorities are probing the cause of the plane crash. The police is trying to secure the debris of the crash.

Here's What We Know So Far About The Plane Crash:

The aircraft crashed into an agricultural field in Kushaha Fariuddinpur village which falls under the Sarai Mir police station. The incident was reported around 11.30 pm due to bad weather conditions One person (pilot) died and another was injured in the crash, while two others jumped out of the aircraft with the help of parachutes. The deceased pilot has been identified as Konkark Saran, who is a resident of Palwal in Haryana, a spokesperson for IGRUA said. The aircraft belonged to the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA). The IGRUA spokesperson was quoted by PTI saying that Saran had 125 hours of flying experience as a trainee, including over 52 hours solo. He was a skilled trainee pilot with a very good track record. The spokesperson added that prima facie his aircraft got caught in the dense CB (cumulonimbus) clouds, which led to the incident.

Arun Kumar, Amethi District Magistrate, said that the aircraft had taken off from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, a pilot training institute located at Fursatganj Airfield of Amethi. The IGRUA, established in 1985, was the first such institute in India. It is an autonomous institution and comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India.

