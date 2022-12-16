New Delhi, December 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward to resolve the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The conversation between the two leaders was a follow-up to their meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, in September this year. Video: PM Narendra Modi Receives Best Wishes From Russian President Vladimir Putin Ahead of His Birthday.

Both the leaders reviewed several areas of bilateral cooperation like energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation. PM Narendra Modi Receives Praise From US Media for Telling Russian President Vladimir Putin This Is Not the Time for War in Ukraine.

Modi also briefed Putin about the key focus areas of India's ongoing G20 presidency, sources said. The Prime Minister also looked forward to both countries working together during India's chairship of the SCO.

