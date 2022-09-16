Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his birthday tomorrow. He further said that though Russian tradition doesn’t allow offering congratulations in advance, but he wishes Modi and India the best. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the first in-person summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in two years in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand to deliberate on major regional security challenges and issues like trade, investment and energy supplies.

Watch Video:

Watch | Russian President #VladimirPutin extends best wishes to PM @narendramodi ahead of his birthday tomorrow.#SCOSummit2022pic.twitter.com/86dfnB0PRJ — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)