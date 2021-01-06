New Delhi, January 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Jai Ram Thakur, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wished Thakur a healthy and long life and lauded Thakur's work for the development of the hill state. The Prime Minister also termed Thakur as the Chief Minister who is famous and love by people of the state. "Birthday wishes to the well-known Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, who is continuously taking Himachal Pradesh forward on the path of development. Best wishes for his healthy and long life", the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translates to this in English. Rajinikanth Turns 70, PM Narendra Modi Wishes the Superstar on His Birthday, Prays for His Good Health and Long Life.

Jai Ram Thakur is the 14th and the current Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He was elected the BJP legislative party leader in December 2017 after the defeat of Chief Ministerial candidate of BJP, Prem Kumar Dhumal in the assembly elections held in November 2017. Here's the tweet: हिमाचल प्रदेश को निरंतर विकास के पथ पर आगे ले जा रहे राज्य के लोकप्रिय मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। उनके स्वस्थ एवं दीर्घायु जीवन के लिए शुभकामनाएं। @jairamthakurbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2021 The 55-year-old Chief Minister is a 5th time MLA in Himachal Pradesh Assembly winning continuously since 1998 and has previously served as a Cabinet Minister in the BJP Government of Himachal Pradesh. He was the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj from 2009-2012.

