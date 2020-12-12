New Delhi, December 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished superstar Rajinikanth on the occasion of the actor's birthday on Saturday, i.e. December 12. The Prime Minister took to microblogging site Twitter and wished for Rajinikanth's long and healthy life. "Dear @rajinikanth, Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life", the Prime Minister tweeted. Mega star Rajinikanth turns 70 today. According to reports, he will celebrate his special day with his friends and family.

In August, the superstar had reportedly completed 45 years in the film industry and planned of taking a long-awaited political plunge. Earlier this month, he had announced his intention to launch a political party by January 2021 and contest the assembly election. Rajinikanth is widely tipped to be the x-factors in the Tamil Nadu election in April-May 2021.

According to reports, Kamal Haasan will contest as the chief ministerial face of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam which made its electoral debut in 2019 parliamentary polls. In Tamil Nadu, this will be the first election since the death of the most powerful politicians, AIADMK's J Jayalalithaa and DMK's MK Karunanidhi, which left a void in the political system in the southern state.

