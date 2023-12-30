Varanasi, December 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his way from Ayodhya Dham railway station to the Maharishi Valmiki airport, made a brief stopover at the house of Dhaniram Manjhi, a Dalit and a beneficiary of a house under the PM Awas Yojana. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Revamped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, Flags Off Two New Amrit Bharat Trains, Six New Vande Bharat Express (Watch Video)

Modi Visits ‘Labharthi’ in Ayodhya

While returning from Ayodhya Dham station, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Meera Manjhi, a beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana. People's PM indeed! pic.twitter.com/UuG08OdKZh — BALA (@erbmjha) December 30, 2023

The Prime Minister spent a few minutes with the family of the ‘labharthi’, inquiring about their welfare. The family was expectedly elated to meet the Prime Minister.

