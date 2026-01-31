New Delhi, January 31: In a major disclosure of federal investigative records, the US Department of Justice has released a harrowing look into the sickening routine of late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Newly public civil complaints and FBI documents detail how Epstein raped and attacked girls multiple times a day at his Palm Beach mansion, following a rigid and ritualised process of s*xual violence.

A Ritual of Exploitation

The documents, part of a massive 3.5 million page release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, outline a chillingly methodical system used to abuse young girls. According to a 2010 civil complaint filed in Florida, victims were typically brought to Epstein’s estate via private transportation and processed by an assistant who collected their personal information. New Epstein Files News: 3 Million Pages and 2000 Videos Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Released, Who Are in Them?

Survivors described being led up a remote flight of stairs to a room containing a shower and a massage table. In cases where it was a girl's first encounter, the records state that another girl would often be in the room to lead the way before being dismissed by Epstein, who would then initiate the abuse while wearing only a towel. Epstein Files: US Justice Department Releases 3 Million Pages From Its Jeffrey Epstein Files.

Details of the Daily Routine

The investigative files specify that Epstein’s attacks were not isolated incidents but followed a relentless daily schedule. The filings state that Epstein committed these acts regularly and, in most instances, several times a day. He allegedly forced victims to engage in s*xual activity with him and occasionally with each other while he watched.

Following the assaults, the pedophile financier would typically pay the victims USD 200 and have them escorted out of his home. He accompanied these payments with direct threats, warning survivors that bad things could happen if they ever told anyone what occurred inside the house.

Surveillance and Recruitment Pressure

The abuse often extended beyond the physical encounters into a broader network of control. Records indicate that Epstein and his associates would frequently call victims at their homes. If a girl did not answer, Epstein allegedly took steps to track her location.

The files further describe a system of recruitment harassment where survivors were pressured to find other minor girls to bring into the mansion. Victims faced additional threats from Epstein and his associates if they refused to participate in this recruitment process.

This latest cache of information was released Friday by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. It represents the largest data dump to date since the federal government was mandated to open its files on the late financier and his onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. The release includes over 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting federal s*x trafficking charges. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 for her role in the operation and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. While the new documents provide granular detail on Epstein's daily crimes, they also highlight the long-standing failures of the legal system to intervene during the height of his activity.

